Nissan has unveiled ambitious targets to achieve e-power price parity with ICE vehicles by around 2026.

The news came as the car giant unveiled its new approach to electrified powertrain development, which it calls X-in-1.

Under the approach, core EV and e-Power powertrain components will be shared and modularised, resulting in a 30% reduction, compared to 2019, in development and manufacturing costs by 2026.

The e-Power system offers full electric motor drive, meaning that the wheels are completely driven by the electric motor.

Through the X-in-1 approach, Nissan aims to further increase the competitiveness of its EV and e-Power vehicles. Nissan has developed a three-in-one powertrain prototype, which modularises the motor, inverter and reducer, which is planned for use in EVs. A five-in-one prototype, which additionally modularises the generator and increaser, is planned for use in e-Power vehicles.

The X-in-1 approach has been developed to enable EV and e-Power core components to be produced on the same line.

Nissan said the X-in-1 approach to electrified powertrain development provides more than just cost benefits. The size and weight reduction of the unit will improve driving performance and minimises noise and vibration while the newly developed motor will reduce the use of heavy rare earth elements to 1% or less of magnet weight.

Senior vice president of Nissan, Toshihiro Hirai, who leads powertrain and EV engineering development, said: “Through our innovations in electrified powertrain development, we’ll continue to create new value for customers and deliver 100% motor-driven vehicles – EVs and e-Power – as widely as possible.”

Under its long-term vision, Nissan Ambition 2030, the company aims to bolster its line-up with 27 new electrified models, including 19 EVs, by fiscal year 2030. Nissan wants to bring the “unique value” of its electrified vehicles to the broadest range of customers by introducing the most suitable models to each market at the appropriate time.