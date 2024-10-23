Octopus Electric Vehicles has ordered its first batch of All-New Dacia Spring 100% electric cars, which will be available from just £195 per month under the salary sacrifice scheme.

Salary sacrifice allows drivers to lease a car through their employer – paying through their gross salary and saving up to 40% on income tax and national insurance.

The five-door supermini will be available from Octopus Electric Vehicles in Expression and Extreme specifications, which have 26.8 kWh batteries which can be charged from 20% to 100% in just four hours using a 7kW home charger.

Octopus, the UK’s largest EV-only leasing company, has agreed to purchase an initial batch of 50 All-New Dacia Spring, and will continue to monitor demand before expanding its order.

Under Octopus’ scheme, drivers are provided with everything they need to take to the road for one price – including the car, installed home charger, insurance, maintenance and access to Octopus Electroverse, a charging roaming service with access to over 850,000 chargers, paid for with one card and app.

With a range of 137 miles (WLTP mixed cycle) or 186 miles (WLTP urban cycle), the All-New Dacia Spring is said to be a really viable EV for people who want a car to commute to work, to use for their work or as an extra car that fits within a certain budget.

Luke Broad, Dacia brand director for the UK, says: “With such an affordable price and compact size, we knew the Spring would be perfect for many fleet customers. We love that leasing via Octopus Electric Vehicles makes switching to an EV so easy and accessible, allowing more UK drivers to get behind the wheel of a highly efficient and usable car at a very attractive cost.”

Alvin Castillo, head of procurement at Octopus Electric Vehicles, comments: “New EV models are hitting UK roads every month, providing drivers with a choice to help find the car that is the right fit for them. Being able to get a new electric car for less than £200 a month is a gamechanger – opening up clean, affordable driving for drivers that previously wouldn’t have been able to switch.”