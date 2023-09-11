A fifth of motorists (20%) are worried that switching to an electric vehicle (EV) may mean being left in the slow lane as the technology leaves them behind, reveals new research by AA Lease.



Faced with the rise of low-emission zones like London’s ULEZ, and the upcoming ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030, drivers are increasingly looking at EV options. The number of battery-operated models has also quadrupled in the past five years.

However a growing concern for wannabe EV owners, according to AA Lease, is that the rapid changes in the industry mean they risk buying a vehicle that could soon become outdated.

Fear over getting the wrong electric model may also be fuelling financial unease, with half of Brits (48%) admitting they are concerned about buying an EV outright.

The UK’s biggest EV concern is the lack of public charging points, felt by 54% of motorists. The current tally of around 44,000 points is a long way short of the Government’s target of 300,000 by 2030.

Despite rapid progress in batteries, which means new EVs claim an average range of 300 miles on a full charge, one in two prospective electric drivers (50%) still confess to ’range anxiety’ – fearing their car will break down between charges. Meanwhile one in five (20%) say they worry about having to change the battery.

Martin Smith, director at AA Lease, comments: “With 2030 in sight and the writing on the wall for new petrol and diesel cars, millions of UK motorists are sizing up an electric vehicle for the first time.

“The number of EV models has grown significantly in the last few years, and while this gives drivers extra choice it could also lead to worries that they will make the wrong decision when switching over to electric.

“Nobody wants to pay for a car that they feel might end up behind the times, and with EVs evolving quickly it’s understandable that some consumers are concerned about jumping in feet first.”