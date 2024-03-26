Osprey Charging has announced a partnership with the East of England Co-op to install EV chargepoints at its sites.

The initial phase of this collaboration has seen the launch of two ultra-rapid chargepoints at East of England Co-op Burnham-on-Crouch, with a further seven sites to follow over the coming months.

The 150kW chargepoints are dual charging, compatible with every EV on the market today and typically add 100 miles of range in around 15 minutes. Osprey says its in-house software platform Osprey Iris enables ‘market-leading reliability and innovation in EV roaming at the hub’.

Steven Fendley, building and environmental compliance manager at the East of England Co-op, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Osprey to provide more EV charging stations at our stores. We are dedicated to helping our customers and communities to move over to EVs and with our industry partners we are reviewing all our sites for suitability for EV charging. The new rapid-charging points are easy to use and offer customers a convenient opportunity to charge their vehicle while doing their shopping, or alternatively pick up a drink and something to eat while getting a needed charge.”

Andrew Nosworthy, commercial director at Osprey, added: “The locations in this venture will significantly improve access to public charging in the region, with the new Burnham-on-Crouch site doubling the number of rapid chargers in the Maldon District. Together with East of England Co-op, we look forward to making a lasting impact on the UK’s EV network.”