Osprey Charging has announced a new partnership with real estate investment trust, Supermarket Income REIT, to install rapid EV charging hubs across the fund’s portfolio of omnichannel supermarkets. The collaboration is designed to improve the convenience of public EV charging for millions of customers of major retail brands such as Morrisons and Tesco.

An initial six locations are earmarked for supermarket hubs, totalling 65-plus rapid charge points, with further sites expected to be added to the partnership. Two of the six are already live, both at Morrisons in areas where public EV charging is currently sparse: Workington in Cumbria and Wisbech at the gateway to Norfolk and Lincolnshire.

The first hub at Morrisons in Workington comprises 16 ultra-rapid charge points, each capable of delivering up to 300kW, in an accessibly-designed layout managed by the latest charging technology that distributes power to vehicles based on their actual needs in real time. This optimisation ensures no available power is wasted, allowing more high-power charge points to be installed and customers to receive the power their car requires throughout the charge.

Osprey’s hubs are designed and built with the latest charging technology for a simple experience. The chargers are easy to use with open-access payment for consumers, accepting contactless bank cards, Apple/Google Pay, the Osprey App and RFID card payments as well as payments through all major third-party EV services including fleet cards.

Osprey covers all the costs associated with installing and servicing the rapid charging points but shares the profits.

Robert Abraham, managing director, supermarkets at Atrato Group, said: “Sustainability is a key part of our strategy and so we are delighted to announce this partnership between SUPR and Osprey. Supermarkets are an ideal location for EV charging, with shoppers able to charge while they pick up their groceries. These developments are being delivered at no capital outlay to SUPR, whilst enhancing the sustainability credentials of assets and helping to drive footfall to the stores.”

Andrew Nosworthy, commercial director at Osprey Charging, added: “Supermarkets sit at the heart of communities and providing a high standard of EV charging at them makes a difference to consumers’ choice of where to shop and confidence to drive electric. We’re delighted that Osprey are building our large, reliable rapid charging hubs at these prime locations working in partnership with Supermarket Income REIT. Their forward-thinking strategy will ensure they stay ahead of the curve by equipping their locations to meet growing EV market demand.”