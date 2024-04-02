Osprey has been granted planning permission for an EV charging hub next to the Travelodge hotel in Wyberton, Lincolnshire.

The permission was granted despite concerns from locals about lights and noise impacting the area. However, before Osprey can start on the project it has to submit a Noise Impact Assessment, prepared by a noise expert, which has to be approved in writing by the Local Planning Authority.

The charging hub will have 16 ultra-rapid charging points, a substation and associated electrical infrastructure at a site north-east of the roundabout between Field Drive and Wallace Way in Wyberton

Osprey said its proposal will have minimal visual impact to the local area, as the chargers and associated infrastructure are limited to 2.3m in height and will be completely contained within a small plot of land. “To minimise disruption to the local area, both during construction, and once operational, the chargepoints and infrastructure have been grouped together in a single, compact site, close to the road,” said the application.

Osprey said it will serve as a “vital new piece of infrastructure both for locals and for visitors”.