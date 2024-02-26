Over half of EV drivers still have a back-up petrol/diesel vehicle and 73% have no plans to go fully electric any time soon. That’s according to the second EVXperience (EVX) Report published by independent leasing firm Zenith.

The survey, which polled nearly 2,800 of Zenith’s EV customers on their experience of driving an EV, found that 50% mainly use their EV for short trips (up to 30 miles), while only 18% use them for longer trips (60-miles plus).

Over a quarter (26%) said they were not confident doing longer trips, with the most common reasons cited being unreliable public charging (36%) and range anxiety (34%).

The research also found that electric SUVs are some of the most commonly owned models. Of the 26 car models in the sample, the Kia e-Niro, Audi E-tron and Cupra Born all featured in the top five, suggesting that EV drivers want large, family-sized models, but are not yet in a position to give up their petrol or diesel vehicle.

The study also revealed that, while Tesla remains the preferred brand overall, there has been a decline in the number of drivers choosing the marque.

Tim Buchan, CEO, Zenith, said: “Since our first EVX report in February 2023, we’ve seen a five-year delay to the 2030 deadline, motorway ultra-rapid charging targets being missed and increased misinformation about the EV driving experience. It’s not surprising that the latest intake of EV drivers are coming to the EV world with less confidence than the first generation of adoptees.

“It’s clear from our research that there’s still anxiety about travelling longer distances, so while it’s great to see so many drivers starting their EV journey with larger SUV models, typically ‘family’ cars, there remains a reluctance to becoming a fully electric household. “We know EVs are the future of mobility, so we hope more work is done on providing certainty, starting with the government confirming its commitment to net zero with measures that support drivers to make the transition, and additional investment in our charging infrastructure, so it has a chance to catch up with consumer needs.”