Stellantis N.V. and Zeta Energy Corp have announced a joint development agreement aimed at advancing battery cell technology for EV applications.

The partnership aims to develop lithium-sulphur EV batteries with game-changing gravimetric energy density while achieving a volumetric energy density comparable to today’s lithium-ion technology.

For customers, this means potentially a significantly lighter battery pack with the same usable energy as contemporary lithium-ion batteries, enabling greater range, improved handling and enhanced performance. Additionally, the technology has the potential to improve fast-charging speed by up to 50%, making EV ownership more convenient. Lithium-sulphur batteries are expected to cost less than half the price per kWh of current lithium-ion batteries.

“Our collaboration with Zeta Energy is another step in helping advance our electrification strategy as we work to deliver clean, safe and affordable vehicles,” says Ned Curic, Stellantis chief engineering and technology officer. “Groundbreaking battery technologies like lithium-sulphur can support Stellantis’ commitment to carbon neutrality by 2038 while ensuring our customers enjoy optimal range, performance and affordability.”

Tom Pilette, CEO of Zeta Energy, adds: “The combination of Zeta Energy’s lithium-sulphur battery technology with Stellantis’ unrivaled expertise in innovation, global manufacturing and distribution can dramatically improve the performance and cost profile of EVs while increasing the supply chain resiliency for batteries and EVs.”

The batteries will be produced using waste materials and methane, with significantly lower CO2 emissions than any existing battery technology. Zeta Energy battery technology is intended to be manufacturable within existing gigafactory technology and would leverage a short, entirely domestic supply chain in Europe or North America.

The collaboration includes both pre-production development and planning for future production. Upon completion of the project, the batteries are targeted to power Stellantis EV by 2030.

Lithium-sulphur battery technology delivers higher performance at a lower cost compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. Sulphur, being widely available and cost-effective, reduces both production expenses and supply-chain risk. Zeta Energy’s lithium-sulphur batteries utilise waste materials, methane and unrefined sulphur, a byproduct from various industries, and do not require cobalt, graphite, manganese or nickel.