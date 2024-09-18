Petrol station operators by the very nature of what they sell are rarely seen as being in the vanguard of saving the planet. But with forecourt owners increasingly embracing green initiatives, research indicates many drivers will actively choose to fill up at a site that is showing a commitment to the environment.

In fact, almost one in two motorists would choose a location demonstrating environment friendly practices, according to a survey of 1,500 consumers by Forecourt Trader’s sister research business Lumina.

The initiative that those surveyed found most indicative that a forecourt operator was taking environmental considerations seriously was having a range of greener fuels, cited by 35%. This was followed by electric vehicle chargepoints at 34%, and sustainable equipment such as solar panels and rainwater capture to use in jet washes at 32%

The implementation of a recycling programme, and a reduced plastic use policy in the business, was important to 30%.

Other features that might win over customers were action to avoid waste, such as the Too Good To Go, or Gander app, at 23%, and engaging with wildlife, by for instance developing meadowland verges and introducing insect hotels, at 18%.

Retailers Forecourt Trader contacted say they value the importance of taking environmental measures, both to improve the image of their businesses and the bottom line.

Forecourt operator Seb Hawtree says that as part of the knockdown rebuild of his family’s site in Gillingham, Dorset, the business installed a 50kWh solar system, LED lighting throughout, and fridges with doors.

Hawtree & Sons Riverside Garage has also fitted sensors to stop lights being left on when not required, and has installed GripHero disposable customer safety gloves which Seb says are “considerably more environmentally friendly”.

Tom Highland, from the Highland Group, says that introducing environmental measures can save businesses money too. He is half way through a programme of covering all roofs and canopies that are strong enough with solar panels. He has also put doors on all chillers apart from those displaying vegetables, purchased low energy chillers and freezers, and energy saving LED lighting inside and out. And his sites also have planting schemes.

“We may be a polluting industry but we can all do our bit to help,” says Tom. “Done properly not only can we help the planet, but we can also become more efficient and save ourselves some money.”

Patrick Sewell, managing director of Sewell On The Go, agrees: “I believe all businesses can make a difference and become sustainable in how they operate. Some initiatives give immediate and demonstrable benefit to the bottom line, like LED lights, solar and energy efficient refrigeration. Others can improve the environment we operate within, like outdoor seating areas with wild flower verges, bird boxes and bug hotels.”

Patrick adds: “We are all on a journey of improvement but it just needs a bit of focus.”