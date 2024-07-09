Real estate investor and developer Sixpenny Group plans to create an electric vehicle ’super charging hub’ at the Manor Royal business park in Crawley, West Sussex.

The project will replace a redundant 19,000 sq ft office block with 28 charging bays and two retail and restaurant units, which the developer is letting to a national supermarket and food-on-the-go operator.

Planning permission is currently being sought for the one-acre site, near to Gatwick and 600 local businesses with over 30,000 workers, and it is hoped that the facility will be open to customers in early- to mid-2025.

The hub will feature a mixture of 22, 180, 240 and 400 kilowatt chargers, with eight dedicated charging stations for long wheelbase commercial vans. There will also be a high specification Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capable of providing one megawatt output for two hours (2 MVA).

In addition to 5,500 sq ft of retail and restaurant units, the site will also feature a recreational ‘pocket park’ for customers and the public to relax.

Sixpenny Group, which is working on the project with Arcus-PCD, says that the development marks the beginning of a series of planned EV hubs across Greater London and the south of the UK. The joint venture is actively working on securing the next locations.

Egor Shestakov, director of Sixpenny Group, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to transform unproductive office space into EV facilities that are very much in demand within the UK’s largest industrial business improvement district.

“As a purpose-driven SME we’re focused on opportunities like this where our vision and commitment to sustainability and community will deliver long-term value for all stakeholders.”