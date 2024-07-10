Plugable, the community-driven technology platform that unlocks access to the UK’s vast network of private EV chargers, is launching its EV charger sharing pilot in the North West.

The pilot follows a successful launch in Ireland and aims to make EV charging more reliable and affordable for EV drivers who don’t have private home chargers.

Plugable says its service allows EV drivers to book affordable and reliable charging slots at local hosts’ homes, or destination chargers at private businesses, offering a reliable and convenient alternative to complement the public charging infrastructure.

Despite a 30% increase in public EV charging stations in the UK, the majority of the 60,000 public chargepoints are concentrated in the South East, creating regional disparities. In contrast, an estimated 700,000 private chargepoints across the country remain largely untapped. Plugable says it is making this extensive network more accessible, helping more people during the switch to EVs.

Maebh Reynolds, founder and CEO of Plugable, said “Plugable is on a mission to provide access to the UK’s largest EV charging network by 2025, making charging accessible for everyone, everywhere. Our peer-to-peer network is coming to the UK to allow hosts to maximise the utilisation of their home chargers, earning passive income and supporting the wider EV community. By democratising access to EV charging, we aim to accelerate the transition to EVs.”

Through the Plugable app, users can find nearby EV chargers, book a convenient time slot, and enjoy lower rates compared to public chargers. Hosts set their own prices and availability, enabling them to earn income from their home charger when it’s not in use while supporting the EV community. Chargees and hosts signing up to the trial will receive a £25 bonus credit.

To participate in the trial, users in Manchester, Liverpool, Warrington, Wigan and Bolton, are invited to download the free Plugable app and follow the instructions to take part. Pilot participants will then be asked to provide feedback via a survey to influence future improvements for the Plugable community.

Founded by Reynolds, Plugable was inspired by the experience of switching to an EV and facing charging challenges due to living in an apartment building. Harnessing her expertise in engineering and sustainability, Plugable was established to leverage idle home chargers, which are unused 80% of the time, to support the EV community during the net-zero transition.

As Plugable grows, it wants to expand its charging marketplace nationwide, including onboarding businesses, such as gyms and hotels, to join the platform and offer their destination EV chargers to the community.