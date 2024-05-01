Polestar and fast-charging battery pioneer StoreDot have successfully charged a Polestar 5 prototype from 10-80% in just 10 minutes.

Using StoreDot’s Extreme Fast Charging (XFC) technology in a car for the first time, the fully driveable verification prototype saw a consistent charge rate starting at 310 kW and rising to a peak in excess of 370 kW at the end of charging.

This world-first demonstration of a 10-minute 10-80% extreme fast charge using silicon-dominant cells in a driveable vehicle – rather than individual cells in a laboratory environment – is the continuation of Polestar’s commitment to developing the best driving experience for the future through innovative technology partnerships.

The specially commissioned 77 kWh battery pack – which has the potential to be increased to at least 100 kWh, could add 200 miles (320 km) of range to a mid-sized electric car in 10 minutes.

This XFC test by Polestar and StoreDot battery engineers was designed to demonstrate proof-of-concept for XFC battery technology that could be applied to future Polestar vehicles.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “Time is one of life’s greatest luxuries, and as a manufacturer of luxury electric performance cars, we need to take the next step to address one of the biggest barriers to EV ownership – charging anxiety. With this new technology, on longer journeys when drivers do stop they’ll be able to spend less time charging and be back on the road faster than before. In fact, that stop time will be more akin to what they experience with a petrol car today.”

StoreDot’s XFC technology utilises silicon-dominant cells with an energy density on par with state-of-the-art NMC cells and does not require specialist cooling systems in the vehicle. The experimental XFC battery’s modules have a structural function which improves mechanical properties and cooling ability while maintaining or reducing weight levels, with high recyclability and serviceability also paramount in the design of the pack.

In today’s commercial EV batteries, fast charging rates can vary greatly depending on the battery’s state of charge (SOC). During this test, Polestar saw charging speed rise from 310 kW at 10% SOC to over 370 kW at 80% SOC, proving the technology’s steady charging rate with no significant change in charging speed or efficiency whenever a driver decides to stop within this wide SOC range.

Polestar says the test proves XFC technology works with today’s DC charging infrastructure, which continues to feature more high-power DC chargers of 350 kW or higher. This means drivers will be able to spend less time stopped to charge their vehicle, which for a 10-80% charge on many modern EVs could still take around 30 minutes.

Dr Doron Myersdorf, CEO of StoreDot, said: “We are very excited to share this impressive achievement and proud to be on this journey with Polestar. Polestar’s commitment acknowledges that extreme fast charging technology is necessary to make widespread electric car adoption a reality. This breakthrough revolutionises ownership by eradicating the barrier of range and charging anxiety once and for all as drivers will be able to travel long distances with the same freedom and convenience as traditional fossil fuel-powered vehicles.”