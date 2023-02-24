Police officers investigating a robbery at the Jet Garage on Sutton Road in Hull are appealing for help to identify a man captured on CCTV.

The burglary happened on Friday 17 February at 6am. A man, described as white, of slim build in his mid-20s, wearing a high viz jacket, grey bobble hat and a grey scarf covering his face, entered the petrol station and walked behind the cashier desk. He threatened the cashier with a knife, demanded money, and fled with £200 cash.

The cashier was not physically harmed but was very shaken by the robbery.

Anyone who can identify the man shown in the image or who has information that would assist with our enquiries is urged to call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 76 of 17 February 2023.