Police in Scotland believe two overnight break-ins at petrol stations in Glasgow are linked.



Officers were first alerted at 5.20am on Sunday July 9, when they were called to called to a break-in at the Esso fuel station on East Clyde Street in Helensburgh.

Ten minutes later they were alerted that a second petrol station, on Paisley Road West, had also been was broken into, and the thieves had stolen a sum of cash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a break-in at a fuel station on Paisley Road West in Glasgow shortly after 5.30am on Sunday, July 9. We were made also aware of a break-in at a fuel station on East Clyde Street in Helensburgh shortly after 5.20am on Sunday, July 9.

“Entry was gained to both of the premises and sums of cash were stolen.

“The two incidents are being treated as linked and enquiries are ongoing.”