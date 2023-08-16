A teenager has been attacked in a racially aggravated assault at a Cambridge service station. The victim, described by police as being in his late teens, was assaulted at City Service Station on Histon Road at around 11.40pm on Saturday August 12.

Police have now released a photograph of a man they believe may be able to help their inquiries. Anyone who recognises him is being urged to contact police.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a racially aggravated assault.

“Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV, or has any information, is urged to contact police via our web chat service quoting crime reference 35/60592/23 or call us on 101 if you do not have internet access.”