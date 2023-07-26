North Wales Police is urging petrol station workers to be vigilant for suspicious activity following a targeted £10,000 scam that happened on Tuesday July 18.

It reported that unknown criminals contacted a petrol station in Deiniolen, Gwynedd, last week and impersonated head office representatives. They explained that stock was being moved to another location and that a courier service had been arranged to collect it.

A considerable amount of stock, estimated to be around £10,000, was transported from the location before it was recognised as a scam.

District inspector Ian Roberts said: “This is clearly a well organised scam that targeted a local business. ‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌

“Financially, the loss is considerable to the victims, and we are urging other retailers to be aware of any suspicious calls. ‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌

“I would encourage forecourt staff to challenge any suspicious calls, and if needed to call representatives back on authorised telephone numbers. ‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌

“If unknown people attend forecourts and assert they are management, suitable identification checks should be carried out. ‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌

“Additionally, taxi and courier companies should be aware if a request to transport goods from petrol stations is received as this may not be a legitimate request.” ‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact North Wales Police via its website or by calling 101, or alternatively by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.