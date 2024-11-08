Zest has been appointed to operate Portsmouth’s growing EV charging network.

The partnership will see Zest more than triple the amount of on-street chargepoints in the city, by installing and managing up to 320 new chargepoints in residential areas during 2025.

As contracts come to an end with existing operators, current plans allow for Zest to take on some or all of the existing chargepoint network that has been in place since 2018. Existing chargepoints will be evaluated by Zest to identify which ones can be retained, and the council will work with them on this as a priority once Zest have started to install and manage its new chargepoints in the city.

The council says new chargepoints will be strategically located based on community requests, ensuring they’re in the most effective locations for residents across the city.

It says that by introducing more on-street chargepoints, all Portsmouth residents will have greater access to reliable charging facilities, encouraging the switch to EVs, reducing emissions and supporting the city’s efforts to improve air quality.

The project is being supported by a grant from the government’s On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme (ORCS) with matched funding from Zest, a certified B Corp, meaning that it meets high standards of social and environmental performance, to provide and operate the chargepoints over the next 15 years.

Cllr Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport, says: “We are committed to providing sustainable transport options for everyone in Portsmouth, and working with Zest to support residents choosing to transition from petrol or diesel to EVs is a key part of that. Installing up to 320 new chargepoints will make it easier for people to make the switch to cleaner vehicles and benefit from convenient charging options close to home.”

Robin Heap, CEO at Zest, says: “We’re excited to partner with Portsmouth City Council, a forward-thinking local authority committed to sustainable transport and improving air quality. To create real change, we need an abundance of convenient charging options that fit seamlessly into people’s lives, and this investment will make the switch to EVs a possibility for drivers across the city.”

The addition of new EV chargepoints is part of the council’s broader push towards sustainable travel options, including zero-emission electric buses, a car club and rental e-scooters and e-bikes.