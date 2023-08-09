Pricewatch, which runs the Power Petroleum branded chain of petrol stations in East Sussex, has reached over £50,000 in local community donations through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity.

The funding has been raised through sales of Co-op own brand products in-store, as well as a variety of fundraising activities, including in-store donations, charity events, collection tins and donations to the outdoor MADL clothing banks.

“We are so proud to have donated over £50,000 to local charities through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally Charity,” said Andre Salvidge, Pricewatch charity ambassador. “This money has made a real difference to the lives of people in our community.”

The money has been distributed to a variety of local charities, including those that support food banks, homeless shelters, and children’s charities.

MADL is a charity launched to help independently run local stores to add value to their communities. The charity helps the stores achieve this by allowing them to nominate charities or good causes that are local to them to receive a specific donation from us. Donations may be to local sports teams, hospices or one of the many charities operating in the UK.

The communities supported are those which are served by local independently owned convenience stores that are customers of Nisa.

The charity helps Nisa stores raise money that can then be donated to local charities and good causes. This is done through the sale of selected products in store, including all Co-op own brand items and those from Nisa’s own-label Heritage range.

Every time an item included in the scheme is purchased, a proportion of the price is added to the store’s MADL fund, and this is then donated to good causes in that store’s local area.

Kate Carroll, head of charity at Nisa, said: “Pricewatch are a brilliant example of a Nisa retailer going above and beyond in their community. To reach over £50,000 in donations to so many different charities with varied causes is fantastic and demonstrates how successful the partnership between Nisa and retailers can be.

“Congratulations to Pricewatch and I look forward to working with the team again soon on more community initiatives.”