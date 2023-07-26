Protesters glued themselves to an access road at the Grangemouth refinery in Scotland as attempts to blockade the site entered their second week.

A group called This is Rigged – which is against oil and gas exploration - claimed responsibility for the action.

This Is Rigged said four of its members used concrete to secure themselves to the road and delay their removal by police, while a further two used glue to stick themselves to their fellow protesters.

The group, which has demanded the Scottish government vocally oppose new licences for fossil fuel developments and “and create a fair and fully funded transition for oil workers”, claimed the action had halted oil tankers at the facility.

The action is the latest in a series by the group in the past week at the Grangemouth refinery and the Nustar terminal in Clydebank. On Friday four activists were arrested after super glueing themselves to an old washing machine to block the entrance to the Grangemouth refinery.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We are aware of protesters at the Ineos site in Grangemouth. A number of arrests have been made and officers remain in attendance.”