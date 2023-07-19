The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) is reminding retailers about the new tobacco track and trace sanctions which are due to come into force on 20th July.

The new sanctions are:

a penalty of up to £10,000 for persistent offenders who hold illicit tobacco products;

seizure and potential destruction of tobacco products;

deactivation of track and trace codes (economic operator ID), temporarily or permanently, for businesses which persistently break the rules, restricting or removing businesses’ ability to purchase or sell tobacco in the UK.

HMRC has developed guidance on the penalties that can be applied to businesses not following the UK tobacco track and trace rules.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “The track and trace system is essential in tracking legitimate products through the supply chain and we strongly welcome the new measures which have been developed to tackle the illicit market.

“The illicit tobacco trade is extremely dangerous and is detrimental to responsible retailers and to our local communities. It is important that these new sanctions are backed up by proper local enforcement to ensure that illicit products are removed from the shelves and to deter criminal activity.”