Roadchef and Gridserve have revealed their initial plans to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities at Roadchef Motorway Service Areas (MSA) in the UK.

Consisting of a minimum of six 350kW-capable chargers each, the first two of the six new Electric Super Hubs have launched at Watford Gap North and South (M1), and the following other locations will open soon – Annandale Water (A74(M)), Bothwell (M74), Chester (M56), Sandbach (M6).

Over 50 chargers are in construction across the six sites to support EV uptake in the UK; 48 high-power chargers and six low-power 7kW AC chargers will allow guests at the new Chester Services Super 8 Hotel to charge overnight.

In a second phase of development, Roadchef is also planning to make EV charging more comfortable for motorists by providing shelter for travellers when charging.

All Gridserve Electric Super Hubs feature both CCS and CHAdeMO connectors, accept contactless payment and provide real-time status updates to a myriad of popular EV charging maps. The chargers are powered by 100% net-zero carbon energy from the company’s pioneering hybrid solar and battery farms, supporting Gridserve’s purpose to move the needle on climate change.

Toddington Harper, CEO of Gridserve, said: “We are extremely excited to be announcing the six new electric super hubs with our partner, Roadchef. The 18 high-power chargers at Watford Gap are a very welcome addition on the M1 and it’s great to see the new Scottish Electric Super Hubs at Annandale Water and Bothwell beginning to take shape, to support EV journeys in and around Scotland. 2023 marks a year of rapid growth for the Gridserve Electric Highway and these new locations are vital to give drivers the range and charging confidence on their journeys throughout the UK.”

Paul Comer, director of EV implementation at Roadchef, said: “At Roadchef, our ambition is to achieve net zero by 2040. While as an MSA, it’s our responsibility to make sure the infrastructure is in place ahead of 2030 when the government plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, this investment also goes a long way to deliver on our sustainability goals and certify our environmental, social and governance (ESG) achievements.

“As more people travel on the roads, and the majority will be in EVs, it’s essential for our facilities to be expanded and upgraded to meet the demand. We always strive to deliver on customer satisfaction at Roadchef and we’re certain the developments we have in the pipeline will provide motorists with the facilities they need to have a comfortable stop while they charge.”

Roadchef currently has over 40 Gridserve medium power chargers and 24 standalone AC chargers across 29 sites. Further EV charging expansion will be announced as plans accelerate into 2023.

