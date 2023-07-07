Rugby Services on the M6 has been named the best motorway services for EVs, according to a survey conducted by Drive Electric.

Rugby Services scored 6.81 out of 10 for being EV-friendly, thanks to its 24 ultra-rapid chargers, a typical charging cost of 52p per kWh (less than the public charging average) and great food and shopping facilities. However, it was noted that half of the chargers at the services are for Teslas only.

It also rated highly for its play-area and grassy outdoor space, which Drive Electric said it great for kids needing a break from a long car journey.

Coming in second place was South Mimms on the M25 which scored 6.66 out of 10 for its 19 chargers. The Welcome Break site has six ultra-rapid chargers. The charging cost was the same as Rugby, averaging out at 52p per kWh. As for the food and drink, drivers can choose between 11 different catering options.

Beaconsfield on the M40 came in third, scoring 6.57 out of 10. It has nine chargers, six of which are ultra-rapid but it was much pricier than Rugby and South Mimms with the average cost 20p more (72p per kWh). It was awarded third place thanks to its impressive visitor reviews, choice of 20 food and shopping outlets and its clean facilities.

Bottom of the Drive Electric list was the Roadchef at Bothwell (southbound) on the M74 with a 0.52 rating. With just one public charger, it costs 69p per pWh. Reviews for the site included multiple complaints about the lack of outlets.