Sainsbury’s unveiling of a new Smart Charge hub at its Tamworth store in Staffordshire means it now has over 500 charging bays available across the country.

Intended to help advance the uptake of EVs in the UK, Smart Charge is the only ultra-rapid EV charging network that is owned and operated by a UK supermarket. Like the rest of Sainsbury’s estate, it is powered by 100% renewable electricity.

On average a new Smart Charge Hub is opened every week and in just over a year, Smart Charge has launched over 500 charging bays across 62 sites.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s director of property, procurement and EV ventures, says: “Today we’ve reached another fantastic milestone in the rollout of Smart Charge with the launch of our 500th charging bay. We know that a lack of readily available public charging points and long wait times to use existing services can be barriers to EV adoption in the UK, and we’re on a mission to improve this wherever we can. With ultra-rapid charging points in more locations than ever before, we’re focused on expanding our Smart Charge Network in key areas up and down the country where we know the demand is highest.”