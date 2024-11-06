A company that helps businesses provide their staff with electric vehicles (EVs) under a so-called salary sacrifice is expanding into EV charging.

London-based The Electric Car Scheme says its initiative could allow participants to save at least a fifth of their charging costs, whether they use domestic or public chargers.

As with the car leasing programme, employees will pay for charging from their gross salary before it is taxed, something the government permits as an incentive to encourage EV take-up.

The Electric Car Scheme has been trialing the project, which it says is aimed at saving EV drivers money, particularly when they do not have the ability to charge at home, and says feedback has been positive.

“EV uptake remains where it should be for us to meet net zero and zero emission vehicle targets,” says chief executive and co-founder Thom Groot. “Cost remains the primary barrier for over two thirds of potential adopters, and the cost is increased significantly if you don’t have access to home charging.”

The company says employees already on the salary sacrifice scheme can manage their charging costs on the same platform. Participants receive an app and charge card that they can use at over 50,000 chargers. They pay with their card and each month’s total is deducted from their salary before income tax.