ScotRail says customers with EVs will have better access to charging points when the train company starts introducing tariffs for charging on January 8. The company said that the introduction of charges will discourage non-rail users from blocking the locations, something that has been a regular complaint from customers.

Free charging at ScotRail stations helped promote the use of electric cars while reducing carbon emissions, however providing it free of charge costs the train operator around £700,000 per year.

The new charge of 43p per kilowatt hour is said to be similar to most local authorities and is in the bottom third of tariffs on the ChargePlace Scotland Network.

ScotRail said the charges were aimed solely at helping it to recover the cost to the taxpayer of operating the charging points, with no profit being made from the tariff.

There are currently 60 locations with charging points at ScotRail stations, with 80 points providing 168 individual connections.

A fixed overstay payment of £12 per 12 hours will apply, and while this will help to discourage people blocking access to others, customers will also be entitled to a refund if a train delay has been the cause of the overstay.

David Lister, ScotRail director of safety, engineering and sustainability, said: “We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible journey experience and improving the availability of EV charging points is one of the ways we can do that.

“One of the main complaints we receive is that the charging points at our car parks are currently being blocked by vehicles overstaying and the tariff from January 8 will help to remove that issue.

“It is important that ScotRail delivers the best possible value to taxpayers and the charging tariff will ensure that we recover the cost of operating them, allowing funds to be spent on improving rail services.”