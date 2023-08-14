A new project aimed at boosting EV charging infrastructure across western Scotland is to be explored at a roadshow in Fort William later this month.

The EV Talk Live Roadshow is being hosted by the FASTER Project, an initiative that will see ScottishPower install 24 new rapid charging stations by ScottishPower for the Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership (HiTrans).

The new charging infrastructure will be located in areas including Argyll and Bute, the Highlands (Skye, Lochaber and Lochalsh) and the Western Isles, forming an extension to the existing Charge Place Scotland network.

The event will take place on Saturday August 26 at the Nevis Centre in Fort William and will showcase everything people might need to know about switching to an EV.

Exhibitors will include EV retailers, charge point manufacturers and installers, and EV driver associations to help local people become more informed about how best to make the switch. Finance and leasing companies, sustainable mobility organisations and local authorities will also be present.

Chris Carberry, smart solutions director at ScottishPower said: “Decarbonising where we live and work is an integral part of the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy and a more sustainable future, yet we know that rural areas can often face more challenges when it comes to the growth of charging infrastructure that supports the adoption of EVs.

“Our partnership with HITRANS on the FASTER Project demonstrates our commitment to speeding up the transition to cleaner electric transport, improving air quality and, over time, driving down cost, all to deliver a better future, quicker for everyone.”

Andy Mouat, head of smart mobility at ScottishPower, added: “Latest figures show that more than 20% of new cars sold in the UK are now all-electric and we’re here to help lead the transition, whether that’s for individuals or for businesses.

“Making sure charging infrastructure is accessible and in the right locations is crucial as EV uptake accelerates, as is having the right information at your fingertips to make the right choice. The EV Talk Live Roadshow will be the perfect place to demonstrate the solutions on offer today.”

The FASTER Project is led by East Border Region Ltd supported by six project partners and 15 associate partners. It aims to ensure that the availability of public charging stations is not a major obstacle to EV adoption.