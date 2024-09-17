Shell has submitted planning permission for a new EV charging hub and associated works at its Shell Beccles site on the A146 roundabout.

The current site comprises an established petrol filling station with the forecourt located to the centre of the site, and a single-storey shop to the north of this. The domestic forecourt comprises four pump islands arranged in a starter gate format with canopy above providing refuelling for up to eight vehicles. There is also a dedicated HGV pump to the north of the domestic forecourt, which is not covered by the canopy. There is an automated car wash which is located along the western boundary of the site. The air/water and car care bays are located along the southern boundary of the site. The application relates to an area of grass located to the east of the existing shop. There are currently three customer car parking spaces located next to the shop, but these will be lost if the plans go ahead.

The application states that the site underwent a major refurbishment in March 2021, gaining a new, larger shop along with new a canopy, pumps, a new jet wash bay and signage.

The wider service area in which the forecourt stands includes McDonald’s, KFC and Starbucks drive-thrus. Shell says this therefore represents an “important facility” providing refreshments and a break for motorists.

The proposal includes the provision of five high-speed EV charging spaces with canopies, including one DDA-compliant bay. The infrastructure includes a new substation and an LV GRP cabinet.

The plans will also result in the loss of one tree but Shell says it will enhance the existing landscaping of the site by planting six trees along the southern boundary.