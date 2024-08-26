Clean energy solutions company Enviromena has been appointed to deliver on-site solar power to InstaVolt’s EV charging superhub in Winchester.

The new superhub at Three Maids Hill will be powered by 100% renewable energy. Situated just metres from the A34 junction close to the M3, the superhub will have 44 ultra-rapid chargers, and will include drive-through bays for towing vehicles, fully accessible charging bays, as well as an on-site café and children’s play area.

Providing on-site solar power to EV charging hubs, represents a significant first for both Enviromena and InstaVolt, demonstrating each company’s commitment to renewable energy.

The site will be powered by a ground-mounted solar array and a roof-mounted system installed onto the café building, to provide green electricity to power the project and will be supported by the installation of a utility scale energy storage system.

Enviromena also has a long-term operations and maintenance agreement in place to ensure optimum performance of the solar and oversee the interaction between the solar PV, the batteries and chargers which are being installed on site.

InstaVolt’s CEO Delvin Lane says: “Our choice of partners for this site was key, the Winchester superhub is a flagship site and we required advanced technologies that will deliver and we knew that by working with Enviromena that we’d get just that.”

Enviromena manages, owns, operates and maintains over 300MW of renewable energy assets and has a further 3GW-plus of renewable energy projects in the pipeline in the UK and Europe. The company completed its 25MWp solar farm at Three Maids Hill in 2022, which is adjacent to the EV charging superhub, and provides enough electricity to power 9,500 homes and avoid 6,800 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

Work on the Winchester superhub began in June and is due to complete by spring 2025. The site is part of InstaVolt’s new phase of growth to deliver on its commitment to install 11,000 ultra rapid chargers in the UK and Ireland by 2030.