Stellantis – the company behind car brands including Peugeot, Fiat and Vauxhall – has joined forces with Ample to establish a partnership in EV battery charging technology capable of delivering a fully charged EV battery in less than five minutes.

The two companies have agreed to work towards integrating Ample’s Modular Battery Swapping solution in Stellantis EVs. Battery swapping technology allows an EV customer who stops at a battery swapping station to have their depleted EV battery swapped out for a fully charged battery in a matter of minutes.

The two companies are also in discussions about the expansion of the application of Ample’s Modular Battery Swapping Technology to meet Stellantis fleet and consumer demand across other Stellantis platforms and geographies.

The initial programme is planned to begin in Madrid in 2024 using a fleet of 100 Fiat 500es within Stellantis’ Free2move car sharing service. The Fiat 500e is the highest selling EV within Stellantis, is sold globally and is an EV leader in multiple European markets.

Ricardo Stamatti, Stellantis senior vice president, charging and energy business unit, said: “The partnership with Ample is another example of how Stellantis is exploring all avenues that enable freedom of mobility for our EV customers.

“In addition to other projects we are focused on, Ample’s Modular Battery Swapping solution has the opportunity to offer our customers greater energy efficiency, outstanding performance and lower range anxiety. We are looking forward to executing the initial programme with our stellar Fiat 500e.”

Khaled Hassounah, CEO of Ample, said: “We believe in the importance of making EVs accessible to everyone without compromises, which is the only way that we will make a significant impact on lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Stellantis’ ambitious electrification goals, its range of EVs, and the commitment of its leadership, make Stellantis a perfect partner in achieving our goals.

“The combination of offering compelling EVs that can also receive a full charge in less than five minutes will help remove the remaining impediments to EV adoption. We look forward to working with Stellantis to deploy our joint solution across communities around the world.”

Ample batteries are designed to be a drop-in replacement for an EV’s original battery. This is made possible by Ample’s modular batteries, which can fit into any EV, and would allow Stellantis to integrate Ample’s technology without reengineering its vehicle platforms.

In addition, Ample’s lightweight battery swapping stations can be deployed in public areas in as little as three days, allowing for a rapidly scalable infrastructure that can meet drivers’ demand. When an Ample-enabled EV approaches the Ample station, the vehicle is immediately recognised by the station. Once parked inside, the driver initiates the battery swap from the mobile app resulting in a fully charged battery in less than five minutes.

Ample’s Modular Battery Swapping solution is designed to be fast and cost-effective, thereby minimising the time that EVs are out-of-service, as well as the related financial impacts. Ample’s battery technology would be made available to EV customers on a subscription service basis. This approach would reduce the upfront total cost of the vehicle, as well as allow the customer to benefit from always having the latest battery technology, effectively increasing the EV’s range and lifespan.