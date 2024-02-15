Extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology company StoreDot has reached its ‘100in4’ milestone ahead of schedule in early prototype tests by implementing a suite of cell enhancements.

StoreDot said its 100in4 XFC prototype cells show a 10% improvement in energy density compared to its 100in5 generation. The silicon-based 100in4 cells were tested using low applied pressure while maintaining StoreDot’s cell attributes of minimal volumetric expansion. They demonstrated 1100 XFC cycles with high energy density and projected energy density of 340Wh/kg in an EV form factor. The 100in4 technology will be scaled up from 3Ah cell to 140Ah, targeting mass production readiness in 2026.

StoreDot said it remains on track with production-readiness of XFC cells that can deliver 100 miles charged in fiveminutes this year, 100 miles charged in four minutes in 2026 and 100 miles charged in three minutes by 2028.

Its advancement relies on a suite of holistic design and engineering upgrades to the entire battery system, rather than focusing purely on charging speed. StoreDot’s ‘100in4’ technology prioritises increased energy density and a myriad of technological enhancements. By taking this system approach, the company aims to maximise real-world performance with the available charging infrastructure.

Specifically, StoreDot is targeting at least a 10% improvement in energy density compared to its 100in5 cells. This will enable more mileage from a charge with the existing charging rates. The key to achieving this is optimising multiple aspects of the battery, including chemistry, cell and pack engineering, cooling design and modifications to internal connections.

For the ‘100in4’ technology, StoreDot said it has already achieved 1100 XFC cycles in a small form factor cell, with projected energy density of 340Wh/kg in a large EV form factor. This milestone has come earlier than planned and the company will continue refining its XFC technology on the path to production-ready cells that deliver 100 miles charged in just four minutes by 2026.

Dr Doron Myersdorf, CEO StoreDot, said: “By taking a balanced, system-level approach, we are unlocking the full potential of our XFC battery technology to maximise real-world performance. Rather than prioritising charging speed, our plan focuses on technological enhancements across the board – energy density, cell and pack design, chemistry and cooling optimisation. The result is an extremely fast charging experience that can be easily deployed on today’s infrastructure.

“While this is an early prototype and there are still challenges to overcome, we can draw from our experience of seamlessly scaling up from a 3Ah to a >100Ah EV grade cell within months. We believe our roadmap provides a sustainable, practical and proven path to delivering extreme fast charging that will accelerate mass EV adoption. We remain ahead of schedule for our planned milestones as we continue our path to commercialisation.”