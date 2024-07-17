As expected, The King’s Speech – delivered earlier today at the State Opening of Parliament – included the creation of a new specific offence of assaulting a shopworker and introduced stronger measures to tackle so-called low-level shoplifting.

Paul Gerrard, Co-op director of campaign and public affairs, welcomed the news. He said: “Today’s news marks a seismic shift in the crackdown on retail crime and will send a clear and powerful message to those who think it is acceptable to attack, assault or abuse shopworkers that, put quite simply, the law does not accept this behaviour and, it will now make it easier and much more straightforward for the authorities to investigate and prosecute – which means all shopworkers will be safer.”

“We know it will make a difference, because in Scotland – where they have had the standalone offence since 2021 – we see 60% of incidents of violence and abuse towards shopworkers (that are reported to the police) resulting in arrest, while in England and Wales, without that standalone offence, the figure is just 10%.”

Last year Co-op revealed record levels of retail crime and today unveiled its latest crime data which reveals more than 172,000 incidents in the first half of 2024. Gerrard said that while the rate of increase has slowed, these figures still mark a 4% increase on last year’s unprecedented levels of crime and a 42% increase since 2022.

The figures comprise more than 22,750 incidents of anti-social behaviour, abuse, harassment, attacks and assaults – which equates to more than 125 of its store workers impacted mentally or physically every day.

Smoke-free UK

Also included in the King’s Speech was the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which was described as a ‘landmark step’ in creating a smoke-free UK.

As first mooted by the Tory government, it will introduce a progressive smoking ban to gradually end the sale of tobacco products (including herbal smoking products and cigarette papers). Children born on or after January 1, 2009, will never be able to legally buy cigarettes, preventing the next generation from becoming hooked on nicotine.

The Bill also intends to stop vapes and other consumer nicotine products (such as nicotine pouches) from being deliberately branded and advertised to appeal to children. Instead they will only be available as a tool to help smokers quit. The Bill will provide Ministers with powers to regulate the flavours, packaging, and display of vapes and other nicotine products.