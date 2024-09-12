Electric commercial-vehicle charging solutions company TUAL has launched highly flexible PowerBank Pro-Charging for electric HGVs (eHGVs).

The company says the lack of public megawatt charging infrastructure is a major hurdle for fleet operators and logistics companies wanting to make the switch to electric. TUAL is addressing this gap with its 120kWH and 180kWH swappable powerbank solutions, which will maximise vehicle up-time while ensuring route flexibility and extending an eHGV’s range by up to 120 miles, depending on application.

Developed in collaboration with some of Europe’s largest fleet operators, these powerbanks offer a modular and scalable solution that can be integrated seamlessly into existing eHGV platforms. TUAL says this technology enables haulage fleet operators to maintain continuous operations without relying on the UK’s underdeveloped megawatt charging infrastructure.

Philip Clarke, CEO and founder of TUAL, says: “The transition to eHGVs is essential for achieving our environmental targets, but they are handicapped by limited range. This impacts the use-cases and routes they can operate on, as the current charging infrastructure is simply not scaled for HGVs. Our swappable PowerBanks are designed to bridge this gap, providing a reliable and flexible solution that keeps eHGV fleets on the move. This technology is ready for deployment now, offering a viable alternative to the long-mooted and long-delayed public megawatt charging network.”

Unlike traditional charging, which can take hours, TUAL’s powerbanks can be swapped out in under five minutes, ensuring that vehicles spend more time on the road and less time charging.

The modular nature of the powerbanks means they can be scaled to meet the specific needs of different eLCV and eHGV fleet sizes and use-cases. TUAL says this flexibility is crucial for operators looking to future-proof their fleets as vehicle and battery technologies evolve.