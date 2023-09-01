The UK is behind schedule in its plans to phase out the sale of new ICE commercial vehicles, according to a survey by the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA). In its recent Industry Outlook half-year survey, the association found that 88% of its members think the UK is behind schedule on its phase-out targets for HGVs. For vans, 93% of respondents say the nation is behind schedule.

No respondents believe that the UK is ahead of schedule for the respective targets for vans or HGVs.

BVRLA members own and operate a combined fleet of 90,000 trucks and 826,000 vans and buy more than half of new commercial vehicles sold each year.

“The fleet sector has always led the way in adopting new technologies and bringing cleaner, greener vehicles to our roads,” said BVRLA chief executive, Gerry Keaney. “The diverse nature of the commercial vehicle sector means that there is no silver bullet when it comes to decarbonisation. A range of solutions are required to meet what are often unique use cases.”