The UK and the US have become the main export countries for car wash company Istobal. The news comes as the Spanish firm announced that its sales increased by 12% in 2022 to nearly €164m.

While Spain remains the main market for Istobal, the UK and the US have become its main export countries in terms of turnover, followed by Denmark, France and Italy. There was also significant growth in sales in Turkey and in Israel.

Machinery accounts for most sales followed by servicing and consumables.

Following the solid sales performance for 2022, Istobal foresees further growth this year thanks to its commitment to internationalisation, connectivity, innovation and sustainability with a renewed offer of products and services aligned with the needs of the sector.

Its strategic plan for the coming years is to increase turnover in the US and China as well as opening up new markets in Asia.

With 10 subsidiaries and four manufacturing plants in Europe, America and Asia, Istobal is currently the second largest manufacturer of car wash solutions in Europe and the fourth largest in the world. It says its Technical Assistance Service is one of the most complete, qualified and technologically advanced in the world, offering the most comprehensive and agile technical services for car wash equipment, including predictive maintenance and remote assistance of its equipment to ensure the fastest and most efficient maintenance possible.

The company is committed to continuing its focus on service orientation, as well as operational agility and flexibility to consolidate its international leadership and meet new market challenges. All this, through a 360-degree product and service offering, to generate high profitability for the car wash business and high added value for users.