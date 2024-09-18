UK Power Networks has proven that 5kW chargepoints can be installed on older lamp posts, which have thinner cabling than more modern installations.

The distribution network operator for London, the South and East of England worked closely with Shell ubitricity to undertake technical assessments and has now updated its guidance to give confidence to the energy industry to deliver a large-scale roll-out of lamp post charging.

The study came after some local authorities on the South Coast of England were ordered to stop installing lamp post chargers on older legacy columns with different wiring. Local authorities own and operate streetlights, with distribution network operators like UK Power Networks delivering the power to them.

The revised guidance is expected to help EV owners in towns and cities, where it is estimated that up to 60% of people do not have access to off-street parking. It will give all 133 local authorities operating in the UK Power Networks’ area the green light to connect faster 5kW chargepoints to their lamp posts.

Local authorities will also now be able to push ahead with their plans to increase the number of chargers through the government’s Local EV Infrastructure Fund. ubitricity internally estimates that for a budget of £1m local authorities could roll out 700-800 lamp post chargers compared to 60-75 Fast Dual chargepoints (7-22kW) or 20-25 Rapid Single chargepoints.

Mark Adolphus, director of connections at UK Power Networks, says: “This is great news for customers and lights the way for a vast swathe of new EV charging stations across the region we serve. It underlines the importance of networks collaborating with the wider energy industry to ensure they can deliver with confidence and certainty.”

Stuart Wilson, market unit lead at ubitricity says: “Lamp post charging helps local authorities to roll out charging infrastructure at scale and allows EV drivers to charge their cars close to home. Over eight million households in the UK do not have access to off-street parking and without strong public EV charging infrastructure, there is a legitimate concern that people without a driveway will be left behind in the transition to electric vehicles in the UK. This is great news for EV drivers and we are proud to have collaborated with UK Power Networks on this guidance”.