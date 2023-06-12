Some of the UK’s most advanced automotive companies are exhibiting this week (11-14 June) at the 36th International Electric Vehicle Symposium & Exhibition (EVS36) in Sacramento, California, to demonstrate how British innovation and engineering is driving one of the world’s most ambitious transport decarbonisation timelines, reports the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Six leading firms will make up the UK pavilion, hosted by SMMT in partnership with the UK Department for Business and Trade, and supported by the Advanced Propulsion Centre and Innovate UK. The stand is part of a broader mission to boost trade and investment into the UK automotive sector and create new international business opportunities, particularly with firms in the US.

The SMMT says manufacturers are investing billions in new zero emission vehicles, expanding the market and, increasingly, building them in Britain. New battery electric (BEV) car registrations have risen by 25.6% in the past year, with the UK now the second largest BEV market by volume in Europe, with electrified vehicles representing well over a third (37.7%) of all UK car production in April, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

UK Automotive’s commitment to a sustainable and strong electric vehicle supply chain is also evident, buoyed by decades of investment in EV research and development, with an export value of some £10 billion, based on HMRC data.

The SMMT reports that the UK has clear strengths that are enabling the transition of production, with advanced facilities, world-famous brands and a flexible, highly skilled and productive workforce that continues to upskill with the latest and greenest technologies.

Combined with Britain’s robust foundations in advanced manufacturing, engineering and R&D, the supply chain solidifies the UK’s position on the global stage and as an ideal destination for businesses seeking to establish a foothold in electric vehicle mobility, claims the SMMT.

Moreover, SMMT’s EV Supply Chain Directory, published this year, maps the UK’s capabilities in this area of technology, producing almost every component required to make zero emission vehicles – from batteries and hydrogen fuel cells to silicon carbide wafers, power electronics, anodes, rare earth magnets, graphene and silicon carbide wafers.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “Amidst one of the most extensive industrial and market transformations, UK Automotive is scaling up and attracting investment to cement its position as a global leader. With leading R&D and battery specialists, alongside innovation and expertise that rivals anywhere in the world, we are well placed to accelerate the transformation. Strengthening international trade in these new technologies is essential to combat climate change, and EVS36 provides the perfect platform to demonstrate the UK’s innovation and commitment to excellence.”

The Hawes said the US is one of the UK automotive sector’s most important trading partners. In 2022, 80,967 cars were exported from the UK to the US, consisting of luxury and performance British brands including Jaguar, Land Rover, Aston Martin, Bentley and MINI, making it the second most important export market after the European Union. Meanwhile, 20,432 US-made cars were registered by UK buyers last year.

The EVS36 UK Pavilion, located at stand 924 within the exhibition hall, will feature cutting-edge UK companies including: