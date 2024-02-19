Vauxhall is partnering with Tesco to provide new Vauxhall EV customers with one year’s free charging credit at stores across the country.

Powered by Pod Point, Tesco has 2,700 charging bays across 619 Tesco stores nationwide making it the country’s largest supermarket charging network, with a mix of 7kW, 22kW, 50kW and 75kW charging stations.

As part of the partnership all 2,700 charge bays will be updated with a Vauxhall and Tesco co-branded livery.

James Taylor, managing director, Vauxhall, said: “As EV sales continue to grow, access to practical charging continues to be a hot topic to ensure the UK can continue along its electrification journey, whether at home, on-street or at a required destination.

“In partnership with Tesco, Vauxhall is continuing to support EV drivers across the country, offering free charging for any new Vauxhall customer visiting a Tesco store.”

Vauxhall’s partnership with Tesco is part of its Electric Streets of Britain initiative. This was introduced to address the lack of on-street charging provision in the UK, following exclusive research that revealed over 70% of UK councils surveyed did not have a published strategy in place for residential on-street charging for EVs, and that 69% of local authorities had yet to install any on-street chargers.

Through Electric Streets of Britain, Vauxhall has established an ‘Enablement Fund’ to help improve Local Authority understanding of residential on-street charging needs, working with leading charging operators Char.gy, Connected Kerb and SureCharge.

UK motorists who want to have on-street residential EV chargers installed near them can register their interest at www.electricstreets.co.uk.

By the end of this year, Vauxhall will offer a fully electric version of every car and van model in its line-up. Vauxhall was the UK’s best-selling electric van manufacturer in 2023, while the Corsa Electric was the UK’s best-selling small electric car and the Mokka Electric the best-selling electric compact crossover model last year.