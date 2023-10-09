Hyundai recently hosted the world’s first EV-powered fete in Chettle, Dorset, to highlight the ways that EVs can help people live more sustainably.

The fete was powered by Hyundai’s Vehicle-To-Load (V2L) feature, which takes electricity from its electric cars to power other things.

The concept explored what the future of the village fete could look like, and the role innovation can play in celebrating sustainably. The event featured local food stalls, music, a digital maypole featuring a light display and a variety of fair games from a Helter Skelter to an IONIQ 6 buzzer game – all powered by Hyundai’s clean mobility solutions.

TV chef and broadcaster Matt Tebbutt hosted the fete and also judged a three-egg omelette challenge.

The event followed a new study which revealed the sustainability habits of those across the UK and specifically the differences between those in living in the countryside versus those in the city. The research revealed that overall 57% of us have made efforts to live a more sustainable lifestyle, yet barriers for those in the countryside remain, with those surveyed listing poor public transport (45%) and costs (48%) as the main reasons.

The research also found that those in cities say it’s harder to be sustainable due to less green space (46%) and the fact that everyone is always in a rush (40%).

However, despite barriers, Brits are trying to make changes. Respondents said that limiting food waste (66%), using bags for life at the supermarket (64%) and turning off the lights in the house (64%), were all habits they have made a conscious effort to take up over the past year.

Ashley Andrew, president, Hyundai Motor UK, said: “We’re committed to using technology and innovation to progress humanity and our Village-2-Life concept has been inspired by our product’s unique ability to bring power to unexpected places.

“We chose Chettle as the village aligns strongly with our own brand ethos, and we were impressed by the small community’s focus on safeguarding its beautiful landscape for the future as well as acting in a more environmentally responsible way.

“We hope that the event inspires the broader community to think creatively about what they can do in their own lives to live better for the future. As we move forward to a net zero future, we know that EVs offer many benefits and consumer education remains an important part of that journey.”

Hyundai’s all-new KONA Electric, IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 were able to power the village fete using the V2L feature that supplies AC power (230V/50Hz) up to a maximum of 3.6kW (or 15 Amps) power consumption. An adapter from the car provides a socket into which standard domestic appliances can be plugged.