Volvo Cars will end production of its diesel-powered models by early 2024, and sell only fully electric cars from 2030, on its way to becoming a climate neutral company by 2040.



The milestone decision on ending diesel production follows its withdrawal from the development of new combustion engines last year. In November 2022 it sold its stake in Aurobay, the joint venture company that managed all of its remaining combustion engine assets.

“Electric powertrains are our future, and superior to combustion engines: they generate less noise, less vibration, less servicing costs for our customers and zero tail-pipe emissions,” said Jim Rowan, chief executive at Volvo Cars. “We’re fully focused on creating a broad portfolio of premium, fully electric cars that deliver on everything our customers expect from a Volvo - and are a key part of our response to climate change.”

The company believes electrification is the right thing to do: ”What the world needs now, at this critical time for our planet and humanity, is leadership,” said Rowan. “It is high time for industry and political leaders to be strong and decisive, and deliver meaningful policies and actions to fight climate change. We’re committed to doing our part and encourage our peers as well as political leaders around the globe to do theirs.”