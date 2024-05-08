Zest is investing £1.3m to provide 173 EV charging spaces in car parks across the University of Warwick campus.

During the 15-year agreement Zest will provide and operate the charging facilities. There are no costs to the University.

By encouraging the switch to EVs, the facilities are projected to save more than 15,000 tonnes of CO2, equivalent to 69 million miles driven in a petrol car. Serving staff, students and visitors, work has already started to build what will be one of the UK’s largest university campus charging facilities. Transport and mobility, including commuting, remains the largest contributor to Warwick’s carbon emissions.

Warwick is recognised for its excellence in transport and future mobility research. The university’s respected academics work with major industry and government to advise and develop green, clean modes of transport and to trial the solutions on campus.

Islam Parvez, director of environmental sustainability at the University of Warwick said: “By working in partnership with Zest, we have been able to match our strong commitment to sustainability with real action. With charging spaces in the hundreds, drivers on campus will be reassured that switching to EV is a sustainable, desirable and convenient option.”

Robin Heap, CEO at Zest said: “With its deep expertise in automotive research and development, we are not surprised that the University of Warwick is taking the lead with a large-scale deployment of EV infrastructure.

“By providing abundant charging facilities now, more drivers will be encouraged to switch, with all of the climate decarbonisation and air quality benefits that go with it. We’re excited to see their positive effects, both on driver behaviour and in stimulating new automotive research.”