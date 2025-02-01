EG On The Move, Zuber Issa’s fast growing forecourt and EV charging network, has completed its acquisition of Applegreen’s 98 mainland UK petrol filling stations, creating what it calls a “retail powerhouse” in the independent forecourt sector.

The business describes its acquisition as a “strategic” move, giving Issa a greater presence in the south of England. Just over a third of the acquired outlets are freehold, and the deal reinforces EG On The Move’s ambitions to expand its national footprint across the UK.

The former Applegreen sites include around 40 foodservice concessions such as Subways and Greggs, and they increase EG On The Move’s turnover to more than a billion pounds. Issa, who broke away from his brother Mohsin to build his own UK forecourt empire last year, now has a total estate of 151 petrol forecourt stations and a further 209 foodservice concessions, with around 40 locations offering more than 200 fast EV charging ports. He serves as chief executive.

The Blackburn-based business, formed last autumn with 34 former EG Group sites in the north west of England, says it will invest in its latest additions to bring them into line with its strong emphasis on foodservice, as well as modern convenience, and EV charging. It says that the integrated network will create a “retail powerhouse in the independent petrol forecourt sector”, offering customers an ”unparalleled combination of choice and convenience”.

As part of this transaction, which includes 1,142 staff working at the 98 forecourts, EG On The Move has also acquired the Applegreen fuel card business. It says that this will enable the business to strengthen its position in providing ”tailored fuel solutions” to commercial and fleet customers while also ”leveraging the synergies” of its existing network.

Issa says: “This acquisition is a natural fit, and enables EG On The Move to continue to redefine convenience retail and mobility for our customers, with a strong focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability. Also, the 1,142 staff members working at the 98 sites are expected to transfer to EG On The Move as part of the transaction. On completion, our EG On The Move family will grow to over 4,500 colleagues.

“Customers and stakeholders can expect a seamless transition. Updates on site facilities, retail initiatives, and brand partnerships will be shared in the coming months. Our network is poised to deliver enhanced customer experiences that reflect the growing welfare and retail demands of those who travel for work, social reasons or live in the surrounding area.”

EG On The Move was advised by Cleary Gottlieb, Freeths, Rabobank, PWC, and Alvarez & Marsal.

Dublin-based group Applegreen retains its petrol filling stations in Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland, as well as its Welcome Break business which employs more than 6,000 people throughout the UK, where it operates 59 sites, including 34 motorway service areas (MSA), and 31 hotels.

John Diviney, chief operating officer at Applegreen Europe and chief executive of Welcome Break, says that Applegreen remains committed to the UK market through its majority stake in Welcome Break, and its growing EV charging business.

“We have a strong pipeline of new MSAs to develop, and recently opened our new £55 million state-of-the-art location at Junction 33 of the M1 at Rotherham,” he says.

Zuber Issa remains a non-executive director of EG Group, the business he set up with Mohsin in the early 2000s, and which continues to operate forecourts in a number of overseas countries.