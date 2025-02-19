EG On The Move has opened another two new to industry petrol filling stations this month – at Middlesbrough, in North Yorkshire, and Crick in Northamptonshire.

The sites – part of Zuber Issa’s plans to open up to 20 new to industry sites this year – came on board last week, and boost the EG On The Move estate to 153 forecourts.

Middlesbrough South Services is based on Acklam Road, which is described as a busy route through the town with around 7,500 vehicles passing every day. So far, the Spar shop onsite includes a Greggs, with more food concessions to follow. It has three pump islands offering EG branded fuel.

The business says that “the next phase is currently being worked on”, and that it hopes to have some more news on this shortly.

Crick Services near to the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal has a Starbucks drive-thru, a Subway, and a Greggs. On the forecourt there are four pump islands, with HGV fuel as well, and eight ultra-fast electric vehicle chargers. It is just off the A5 at the roundabout junction with the A428, and 500m from junction 18 off the M1.

The operator says that this is a busy location, benefiting from 24,000 vehicles using the roundabout every day, and trucks serving 24-hour operations for the terminal and its neighbouring warehousing estate.

Since breaking away from his brother Mohsin to go it alone in UK forecourt retailing last autumn, Zuber Issa has been on mission to create destination hubs, with his new to industry sites – he now has 16 – having a strong food to go offer, drive-thrus, modern convenience, and EV charging.

It is a template which will be used to develop the 98 Applegreen petrol filling stations the business purchased earlier this year.

Further operator network acquisitions can be expected to follow, as the Blackburn-based entrepreneur builds an empire to mirror the size of the EG Group UK operation that he built with his brother Mohsin, before selling the bulk of their forecourts – around 350 sites – to Asda.