Zuber Issa is this Friday launching his sixth of seven forecourts he has signed up to the Co-op franchise, using a new build formula which includes EV charging and a Starbucks drive-thru.

Known as Finmere Services, the 24-hour petrol station, on the A421 near to Buckingham, has four electric vehicle chargepoints, eight standard fuel pumps, plus eight HGV and four AdBlue pumps.

As well as the Starbucks drive-thru the new to industry site, adjacent to Finmere Aerodrome, includes a Subway and Greggs in the Co-op branded convenience store.

In-store there is also a self-service Starbucks coffee machine, bakery products and a focus on quality fresh, chilled and healthy produce.

The range includes meal components and everyday essentials; freshly prepared sandwiches and food-to-go; Fairtrade products; flowers; car care goods; ready-meals, pizzas and, free-from, vegan and plant-based products.

The latest opening forms part of the Co-op’s wider franchise growth plans, and a seven store trial for EG On the Move. The seventh site at Wherstead, Ipswich, is due to open on September 19.

The store manager of Finmere Services, Ranjan Sivanathan, says: “The whole team is delighted to be part of the launch of a state-of-the art roadside services and brand new Co-op store.”

He adds. ”We have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling customer offer to serve our local community and motorists travelling through the area.”

Zuber Issa says that he will consider working with the Co-op on other sites following the seven store trial. He adds: ”Co-op is a well-established convenience operator, respected in the market and a recognised consumer brand, and this partnership not only promises to enhance our convenience store offer but it will also ensure our customers have access to exceptional fuel retail services including EV charging, a wide choice of essential and premium grocery and merchandise along with an enjoyable foodservice experience.”