Weetabix airs new advert in £11m multi-channel marketing push

John Wood · 31 January, 2020

Weetabix will unveil a new TV advert on Monday February 3 as part of its £11m multi-channel marketing push, as it continues to evolve its ‘Have You Had Your Weetabix’ campaign.

It will launch across adults and kids’ national TV, social media and online (Facebook and YouTube) and it is claimed that nearly nine out of ten people in the UK will see the advert when it launches.

The marketing push aims to drive penetration and cereal category value. The final frame of the advert highlights the full Weetabix range including Weetabix Flavours, Crispy Minis, Protein and Weetabix On The Go.

Francesca Theokli, marketing director, Weetabix Food Company, said: “This new multi-channel campaign is a fresh and consistent evolution of the award-winning and iconic ‘Have You Had Your Weetabix’ advertising that we all know and love. We’re confident that this new creative, coupled with a major marketing push, will delight the nation and our retail partners.”

