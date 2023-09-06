Plans for stricter regulation of vaping in Scotland have been welcomed by the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS).

The proposals were included in the legislative priorities for the next parliamentary year, which were announced by the Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf on 5th September.

The programme includes plans to address vaping in Scotland both in terms of use of vaping products by non-smokers and young people and tackling the environmental impact of single-use vapes.

In his speech Yousaf said: “I hear too often about how common vaping is amongst our young people. In the next year, we will take action to reduce vaping and particularly amongst children.

“The government will also consult on curbing the sale of disposable single use vapes, including consulting on an outright ban.”

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “We welcome a consultation on preventing young people from accessing vaping products and addressing their environmental impact. The vaping category has grown significantly over the past few years and convenience stores across Scotland are committed to the re sponsible sale of these products.

“More enforcement action and clearer regulation of the vaping market is needed, but a sweeping ban on single-use vapes would be an overaction to a category that can play a positive role in meeting Scotland’s 2034 tobacco-free targets.”