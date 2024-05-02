Following a recent tender process, Blakemore Retail has moved five of its Spar forecourt sites from Texaco to BP.

Blakemore Retail forecourt implementation manager, David Garside, said: “After careful consideration and evaluation, we have chosen to partner with BP to supply forecourt sites at Hasland in Chesterfield, Holmewood near Chesterfield, Two Dales in Matlock, Bishops Castle in Shropshire and Walton near Chesterfield. We presently trade with BP at our sites at Bentley in Willenhall, Battlefield in Shrewsbury and Hillsborough near Sheffield.

“This strategic move comes as part of our ongoing commitment to provide our customers with an enhanced shopping experience.”

Blakemore Retail has 19 forecourt sites in total and eight will now feature BP fuel services.