The cost of filling up at forecourts remains at a three-year low despite worries about the ongoing situation in the Middle East causing a spike in oil prices in October.

That is according to data from the RAC’s Fuel Watch monitoring service, which says that the average price of petrol rose just a third of one pence last month over September to 135.2p.

Diesel went up by two-thirds of a penny to 140.2p.

According to the motoring organisation, supermarkets were selling fuel in October at around 3p a litre less than the UK average, with petrol at 1,487 supermarkets surveyed priced at 132p and diesel at 136.8p.

Prices in Northern Ireland remain the lowest in the UK, with petrol averaging 130.4p and diesel 134.1p, reports Fuel Watch.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams says motorists will welcome the fact that fuel prices have not significantly risen. “Despite the price of oil briefly jumping up to around $80 a barrel in the early part of October due to increased tensions in the Middle East, prices at the pumps have fortunately remained stable at a three-year low,” he says. “This is yet more good news for drivers following the Chancellor’s extension of the 5p duty cut at her first Budget last week.”