(l-r): Mark Wooley, Development Funding Senior Underwriter, Together; Gordon Spotten, Business Development Director, Together; Ataf Patel, Director, A&F Group; Sean Williams, Head of Professional Sector, Together; Dave Jones, Non-Executive Group Director, A&F Forecourts

Diners in Bolton are due to receive two new drive-thru restaurants after developers secured funding from specialist lender Together for a new petrol forecourt development.

Developers A&F Forecourts have completed the development of the site at Bridgewater Avenue, and has brought on-board the two on-the-go retailers Greggs and Burger King.

The first stage of the petrol forecourt development – which includes an electric vehicle charging hub - has already been completed.

Specialist lender Together, based in Cheadle, Greater Manchester, provided the finance for the family-run company for the second phase of the major project.

Ataf Patel, who owns the Bolton-based development company with wife Ferhana Munshi, said: “It’s great to have completed this new project and we’re excited to have brought on board two restaurants which are household names in Greggs and Burger King, as tenants.”

Plans were initially submitted by the developer in 2022, and planning permission granted later on in the same year. This will be Greggs’ third drive-thru in the North-West, following the opening of restaurants in Irlam and Blackburn.

Ataf and Ferhana already had extensive experience with projects of this kind, owning and operating petrol forecourts across the country. They currently own 11 petrol stations that they either run or rent out to other operators. They have also previously developed two sites from the ground up.

Ataf said: “Together we understood the value in developing a new forecourt in a key location, especially considering we had pre-agreements with Greggs and Burger King.

“After we acquired the site we were exploring different funders, and Together really helped us with the investment. Everything ran smoothly from initial conversation to transaction without any issues, and we will definitely be working with them again.”

Gordon Spotten, business development director at Together, said the new forecourt was in an “ideal location” for commuters and visitors to stop for refreshments.

He said: “We couldn’t be more delighted to help bring the project to life. The couple have extensive experience in developing and running some of the UKs best forecourts, and we have every confidence that this one will prove successful too. We look forward to visiting the completed development, and hope to work with the couple again in the near future.”