BP Pulse has applied for planning permission to install eight EV charging bays at the Crosskeys BP Connect site in Norton Fitzwarren.

The application said the proposed development is part of a national programme by BP Pulse to provide more EV sites and points to encourage more EV use.

Crosskeys is described as a relatively new petrol filling station with shop, canopy and fuel pumps.

The scheme proposes modification of the existing forecourt area to include installation of four EV charging stations to service eight EV parking bays, including a DDA compliant bay, a sub-station and enclosure, LV feeder pillar and lighting columns.

BP Pulse said the hub will be an EV on-the-go rapid charging facility in a busy highway location. “This facility will provide much-needed highway charging infrastructure for the transition to EVs as BP continues to meet the ever-growing need for such facilities.”