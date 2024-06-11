Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena is this September being renamed BP Pulse Live as part of a sponsorship arrangement between the NEC Group and the rapid and ultra-fast chargepoint provider.

The 15,000 capacity live music venue on the NEC Campus is close to the BP Pulse Gigahub – one of the UK’s largest public EV charging hubs with 180 charging bays – where concert-goers can recharge their EVs during a performance.

The partners say that the arrangement “marks a significant moment in the collaboration between the events and transport sectors”, and that they have complementary aims of encouraging the move to electrification and improving the visitor experience.

NEC Group chief executive Melanie Smith, said: “We are delighted to partner with the innovative BP Pulse, providing electrifying experiences in the venue as well as supporting audiences to make the transition to electric vehicles. The best partners are those who can add value for the millions of live-event fans that walk through our doors each year, so we can’t wait to start working with BP Pulse.”

BP Pulse already sponsors the community music charity Music Workshop, and the family fundraising festival founded by radio presenter Chris Evans, CarFest.